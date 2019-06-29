Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ONE Cannabis Appoints Frank Knuettel As CFO
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2019 10:53am   Comments
Share:
ONE Cannabis Appoints Frank Knuettel As CFO
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

ONE Cannabis announced this week the expansion of its leadership team with the additions of Frank Knuettel as Chief Financial Officer, Kacy Sindel as Director of Operations, Cultivation and Jayne Levy as Director of Communications.

The company plans to add more than three dozen employees within the next six months across the corporate and store level, increasing the employee count to more than 100 by year-end. The addition of Knuettel and his background and experience serving as CFO for multiple public companies will be an integral piece as ONE Cannabis grows into its next phase. 

Prior to joining ONE Cannabis, Knuettel was CSO and CFO at MJardin Group, Inc. (OTC: MJARF), as well as CFO at several public companies, including Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) and Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA).

“Frank is a great example of the growing movement of executives from traditional industries, with high qualifications and expertise, self-identifying opportunities in cannabis," ONE Cannabis Ceo Chris Hageseth told Benzinga. "Ten years ago, it would have been nearly impossible to successfully recruit talent from the beverages or retail spaces to the cannabis industry, but now we’re seeing a fundamental shift in the way people look at cannabis. It’s people like Frank who are going to push the industry forward and position companies like ours for success."

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Chris Hageseth Frank Knuettel Kacy Sindel ONE CannabisCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MARA + AQMS)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Micron Technology Jumps On Upbeat Q3 Results; OncoCyte Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.9%; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald's, Microsoft And More