Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/33.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
757.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
90.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 9:57AM
MJardin Group Inc is a Canada based cannabis cultivation and management company. It is engaged in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company's operating segment includes Cultivation management in USA and Cultivation operations in Canada. It generates maximum revenue from the Cultivation management in USA segment. Cultivation management in USA segment engaged in the management services to owners of cultivation and dispensary facilities. The services provided are consulting, design, operational, and other management services.

Analyst Ratings

MJardin Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MJardin Group (MJARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MJardin Group (OTCPK: MJARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MJardin Group's (MJARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MJardin Group.

Q

What is the target price for MJardin Group (MJARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MJardin Group

Q

Current Stock Price for MJardin Group (MJARF)?

A

The stock price for MJardin Group (OTCPK: MJARF) is $0.0084 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MJardin Group (MJARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MJardin Group.

Q

When is MJardin Group (OTCPK:MJARF) reporting earnings?

A

MJardin Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MJardin Group (MJARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MJardin Group.

Q

What sector and industry does MJardin Group (MJARF) operate in?

A

MJardin Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.