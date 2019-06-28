After Long Wait, Maine Signs Off On Adult-Use Recreational Cannabis Sales

After much legislative back and forth, Maine has finally set up its legal framework for the sale of adult use cannabis, more than two years after citizens voted for legalized sales.

Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill into law Thursday. The governor's office said it will accept business license applications by the end of 2019.

Why It Matters

The move is being touted as an about-face in Maine's governorship. Previous Gov. Paul LePage was notoriously regarded for his anti-cannabis stances, even after citizens voted for the law. Under Gov. Mills, the state has seen a rather quick about face on the subject, leading to progress the bill had not previously seen.

Under the law, recreational sales could arrive as soon as 2020. Maine already has a medical program in place for qualified citizens.

Also under the regulations, municipalities can choose if it wants to participate in sales. So far, only a few cities have legal sales frameworks in place.

The law would also clarify the status of edibles, no longer considering them "adulterated." Other parameters include state citizenship statutes for obtaining a business license. In this case, citizens must live in Maine for at least four years and have 51% or more ownership of the business to qualify.

Application fees are expected to range from $60 to $500. The cost for annual license fees are slated to range between $350 to $15,000.

