CannaCraft Adds Wine And Brand-Building Veterans To C-Suite

CannaCraft recently announced the addition of two new executives to its team, as the company continues its expansion efforts. Tracey Mason was named Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, and Jim Hourigan was named as Chief Operating Officer.

Holding high-level leadership positions in the wine and spirits sector, Mason brings over 25 years of experience in highly regulated industries, while Hourigan’s track record of building brands across various sectors positions both of them and CannaCraft for continued growth.

CannaCraft has quietly been growing into an industry giant over the past few years, housing AbsoluteXtracts, which is the No. 2 overall brand in California; Care By Design (No. 2 CBD brand); and Satori Chocolates (No. 2 chocolate brand). CannaCraft recently launched a collaboration with Lagunitas: HiFi Hops.

More On Mason

Mason joined CannaCraft in February after creating innovative products in the wine and spirits space for over 25 years, holding various high-level positions at Terravant Wine Company, Purple Wine and Spirits, Goelet Wine Estates, Treasury Wine Estates and Epic Wines.

Mason co-founded House of Saka, a line of luxury cannabis-infused products by and for women, while simultaneously serving as President and Creative Director for M3G-Inc, a leading wine industry and start-up focused consultancy group she founded in 2013.

More On Hourigan

Hourigan hails from the world of e-commerce, consumer, and medical device companies including BuildDirect, A.H. Robins, Medlin, London International and A.C. Neilsen. His experience in running operations for global brands will be an integral part of CannaCraft’s next phase of growth, helping navigate the intricacies of managing a highly regulated and rapidly growing industry.

"We are delighted to welcome both Tracey and Jim to the CannaCraft organization,” CannaCraft co-founder Dennis Hunter told Benzinga. “As a fast-growth company, we need both the unique skills as well as the entrepreneurial spirit that Tracey and Jim possess to scale our organization."

“After getting a glimpse of the cannabis industry with House of Saka," said Mason, "I absolutely wanted to be a part of this new, exciting industry. Going from one highly-controlled industry to another has several crossovers, but there's so much innovation happening at CannaCraft that it was hard to pass on the opportunity. I'm elated to be part of this rapidly growing team."