Tikun Olam, the world’s first licensed cannabis company, is launching its first hemp-based product line, Tikun Hemp, in the United States. This is the first hemp-based product line to bare the company’s name.

Tikun Hemp will include broad-spectrum CBD tinctures, topicals and softgel capsules.

“After nearly two decades of amassing the world's largest database on medical cannabis research, Tikun Olam is pleased to bring our expertise to the general public with our first over-the-counter Tikun Hemp products," Bernie Sucher, CEO of Tikun Olam USA, told Benzinga. "We look forward to providing consumers with safe and effective products from a company that has garnered the reputation of “the most trusted name in cannabis.”

Chris Gallant, SVP for the consumer division of Tikun Hemp said he’s excited to be able to share Tikun products “with a broader set of consumers across the U.S.” He said the company “worked tirelessly to ensure these products are effective and are safe for daily use, and are confident that consumers will enjoy them.”

Gallant noted that while tinctures and softgels will launch immediately, topicals will follow in July.

Gallant also told Benzinga that in addition to the products available for sale as of Wednesday, Tikun is working on adding formulations and delivery formats, which would include Tumeric and other adaptogens, to be included in the product line at a later date.

Photos courtesy of Tikun Olam.