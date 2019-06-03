Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3

Gainers

Greenlane Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 2.23 percent to close at $15.58.

(NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 2.23 percent to close at $15.58. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.39 percent, closing at $175.64.

(NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.39 percent, closing at $175.64. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.08 percent to close at $84.10.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.08 percent to close at $84.10. Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares climbed 3.01 percent, closing at $18.48.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Losers

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 5.67 percent, closing at $7.16.

(NYSE: ACB) shares fell 5.67 percent, closing at $7.16. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.80 percent to close at $5.18.

(NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.80 percent to close at $5.18. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 3.87 percent to close at $38.73.

(NYSE: CGC) shares fell 3.87 percent to close at $38.73. cbdMDInc (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.43 percent to close at $5.91.

(NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.43 percent to close at $5.91. Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 3.55 percent to close at $13.58.

(NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 3.55 percent to close at $13.58. HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.57 percent to close at $6.26.

(NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.57 percent to close at $6.26. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 7.26 percent to close at $2.03.

(OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 7.26 percent to close at $2.03. T ilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 8.81 percent to close at $34.66.

(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 8.81 percent to close at $34.66. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 15.37 percent to close at $10.46.

In case you missed it:

The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Madness, Illinois Legalization, FDA Hearing, And More

Study: Suicide Numbers Dropped In California After Marijuana Legalization

4 Facts About Africa's Budding Cannabis Industry