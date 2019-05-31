The Polarizing Position Of CBD Products Among Veterinarians

By Energent Media.

CBD products have become wildly popular over the last several months following claims and early research into their potential for alleviating ailments from anxiety to sciatic nerve pain. Serving as the core of a burgeoning industry, cannabidiol (CBD), is a source of both promise and tempered expectations among veterinarians.

A Tempered Approach To A Promising Product

Following an explicit provision within the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp production was relieved of its federal classification as a controlled substance, prompting a flood of CBD products from oils to CBD-infused candies into the blossoming market. The unveiling of the hemp curtain has also sparked a wave of early research into the medical benefits of the phytocannabinoid that does not cause psychoactive effects like its cousin cannabinoid THC, which is the source of the high in cannabis.

Results from several early-stage research initiatives into CBD has been particularly encouraging with pets, with some concluding that consistent, small doses of CBD oil can help alleviate symptoms of osteoarthritis. Combined with an abundance of anecdotal evidence from pet owners on the positive effects of CBD on their dogs and cats, and it is no wonder that the market for CBD pet products has exploded.

King Kanine, a natural alternative pet wellness company for dogs, has led the way in sourcing quality-tested, hemp-based products for improving dog wellness. Run by dog lovers, companies like King Kanine strive to provide the holistic solution to canine ailments caused by aging that many pet owners are searching for -- wanting to move away from prescription drugs.

“We have such a great team of professionals who care so passionately about the pets we are helping and the products we sell,” says King Kanine CEO Jeff Riman. “I think this is what people notice most about King Kanine when they meet us.”

While many veterinarians and pet owners are hopeful about the potential of initiatives like King Kanine, whose ambitions are rooted in helping dogs with CBD products, there is a more tempered approach among some veterinarians.

“It is illegal for veterinarians to prescribe CBD, and I think that’s where that comes from because it’s a very murky area when we’re dealing with federal law and we’re dealing with state law," Dr. Brenda Stevens, president of the NC Veterinary Medical Association, recently detailed to WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Concerns over just how early-stage ongoing research into CBD is are well-founded. Many states have yet to match their existing laws with the new federal regulations, leaving the use of CBD products for pet wellness in a somewhat polarizing position. The primary issue that veterinarians voice is on the quality control basis of CBD products.

What has amounted to a gold rush for CBD products, regulatory guidelines for the production of the cannabinoid products have tarried behind. CBD doses for pets also need to be much lower than human doses as they are much more sensitive to the chemical compound, which makes approaching CBD treatments for pets even more prone to the need for stricter regulatory oversight.

The lack of regulatory transparency has not stopped some veterinarians from taking a proactive approach, however. Oakland-based veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter helped to successfully promote the passage of a ‘compassionate care’ law for pets in California that went into effect in January -- a first step for creating more clarity on CBD-based treatments for pets in the state.

As research and development into CBD products and standards continue, look for more transparency to emerge at the state level. For now, CBD providers like King Kanine are ultimately responsible for performing the necessary quality control -- something that they actually detail extensively as a boon to pet owners and veterinarians.

Many veterinarians are hopeful that CBD products can eventually grow into a beneficial industry for pets, but they are preaching a cautious approach to the rise of the popular plant compound. They stress the importance for pet owners to perform their own research and educate themselves by consulting their veterinarians before moving forward with any CBD-based products for their beloved canines.

Photo by Javier Hasse.