LeafLink Kicks Off 3/20 Deal Month In Preparation For 4/20

Wholesale cannabis ordering platform and B2B marketplace LeafLink is helping cannabis retailers prepare for the upcoming 4/20 cannabis holiday by launching its own deal month starting Wednesday.

The monthlong deal kicks off with a special event Wednesday, LeafLink Live, where retailers will be able to meet top Colorado brands, test new products and place orders. After that, brands will be able to feature select discounted products on an exclusive 3/20 Deals page on the platform. In addition, retailers will be able to access new deals as the month goes on.

Following last year's 3/20 month, LeafLink said it made a number of changes following requests from both brands and retailers. One major change: each brand can feature up to three products in the deals section, compared to just one last year.

Why It's Important

Access to discounted deals will allow retailers to acquire a larger assortment of products for April 20, which is considered the biggest holiday for cannabis consumers.

"While edibles, cartridges, and concentrates made up the largest volume of orders during last year’s 3/20 month, the categories that saw the greatest increase in sales during the promotion were flower, pre-rolls and sublinguals," according to LeafLink.

LeafLink has high expectations for the 3/20 Deal month. Last year, featured products saw a 31-percent increase in sales and the requests for samples more than doubled, the company said. Participating brands saw an 81-percent increase in interested retailers over the month leading up to 4/20.

"Last year we saw around a 50-percent increase in orders during the month after 3/20. This year, we expect that lift to be closer to 60 percent due to the growth of the platform and the larger deal offering this year."

