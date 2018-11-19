LeafLink has released the first LeafLink List, a ranking of the best-selling and fastest-growing brands and products on its platform.

What Is LeafLink

LeafLink is a wholesale cannabis ordering platform and B2B marketplace that covers 12 US states. It hosts over 700 brands and 2,500 retailers on its platform, with a combined order value of more than $600 million per year.

"We are really excited to be launching the LeafLink List, which spotlights companies that have shown outstanding growth, reliability and branding within the cannabis space,” CEO Ryan Smith told Benzinga.

"This inaugural ranking not only identifies the top players in the industry currently, but provides a benchmark for newcomers in the industry as they set out to establish themselves as players in this growing sector."

The Best-Selling Cannabis Brands In 2018

The top brand identified by LeafLink is dosist, a pre-filled dose pen that provides 50 or 200 doses in a recyclable vaporizing device.

In the same top brands category, the fastest-growing brand is Summit, which markets cannabis concentrates, waxes, terp sugars, vape pens, cartridges and more

Other best-selling brands are Jetty Extracts, Wana Brands, Sweet Life Distribution and K.I.N.D. Concentrates.

The fastest-growing brands list includes Summit, Spliffin, The Giving Tree, THC Design and State Flower Cannabis.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. Click here to learn more about the event, which takes place Jan. 15-16 in Miami, Florida.

Top Edible, Vaporizer Brands

LeafLink identified the best-selling and fastest growing brands across individual product categories.

Among edibles, the best-selling brand is Sour Gummies from Wana Brands, followed by Coffee & Doughnuts Chocolate by Coda Signature, and Ripple – Pure 10 by Stillwater Brands, according to LeafLink.

The fastest-growing edible brands are Devour Gummies from CI Wholesale, Lemon Waffles from Cannapunch, and Chew – Pure CBD Chocolate Taffy from Cheeba Chews.

In the vaporizer categories, the best-selling brands are the Blue Dream CCELL Cape Cartridge from Roots, the dp50 Bliss from dosist and the Live Resin Pod: Tangle from The Lab.

Similarly, Alaskan Thunder F*ck – 500 mg from Timeless Vapes is the fastest-growing vaporizer brand, LeafLink said.

Other brands that made the list are the Dutch Test Cartridge from Orchid Essentials, the PAX Era Pod – Cannatonic CBD from Jetty Extracts and the Durban Poison Pod from Claw.

Flower, Pre-Rolls And Concentrates

On the LeafLink marketplace, the top three best-selling cannabis flower and pre-rolled joint brands are Cavi J from Caviar Gold, Connor’s Comfort from 8 | FOLD Cultivation, and Salad Bowls from Omaha Farms.

The fastest-growing brands in the same category are Lemon OG from OreKron, Platinum Scout – Estate Eighths from THC Design and Valley OG Pound from Shore Natural RX.

Among concentrates, Leaflink identified Cannabis Oil – THC from Siskiyou Sungrown as the best-selling brand, followed by CO2 Oil Distilate 1.0g Syringe from Colorado Cannabis Company and ULTRA Sative Cartridge 600 mg from Oil Stix.

Blue Suede Zkittlez Shatter (1g) from Nature’s Medicines is the fastest-growing concentrate brand, with Afghani Sugar Wax from Summit and Tangilope Crumble from Muy took the second and third spots, respectively.

Medical, Topical And Transdermal

In the medical marijuana segment, the best-selling brands are the Alchemy 500mg Cartridge from Evolab, tinQture Agave CBD Tincture from marQaha and Northern Lights Live Resin Cartridge from K.I.N.D. Concentrates, according to LeafLink.

The fastest-growing medical marijuana brands are Blue Cheese 1000mg from Timeless Vapes, Fruity Pebbles Shatter from Nature’s Medicines and the Cannalope Haze Platinum Cartridge from Claw.

Last but not least, among topical and transdermal cannabis products, the best-selling brands are Extra Strength Relieving Crème from Apothecanna, Synergy CBD Relief Balm from Dixie Edibles and Active – Extra Strength Cannabis Infused Salve from Coda Signature.

The fastest-growing brands in this category are Relief Massage Oil from Kindred, Sugar High Body Lotion from High Gorgeous and Unscented Transdermal Cream from Escape Artists.

Related Links:

A Marijuana Store And A Cannabis Dispensary: What's The Difference?

What Is CBD — And How Can Investors Take Advantage Of It?