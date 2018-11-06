Market Overview

Video: Understanding Cannabis Products With Green Flower And Nurse Heather Manus
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2018 4:50pm   Comments
As cannabis continues to merge into the mainstream, more products are entering the marketplace including oils, tinctures, edibles, vape pens, concentrates and more. Discerning the key differences between them, as well as their benefits and drawbacks, can be overwhelming.

In this online class, Nurse Heather Manus will break down the many cannabis products on the market, highlighting the pros and cons of each to help you lock in your perfect cannabis approach.

This video was originally posted on Green Flower.

* Benzinga, which recently brought 600 investors to Toronto for the first-ever Cannabis Capital Conference, is hosting the Michigan Cannabis Business Roundtable at its Detroit headquarters Friday, Nov. 9.

Posted-In: Green Flower Heather ManusCannabis Education Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

