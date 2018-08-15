Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), a Canada-based cannabis company, surged Wednesday morning after announcing an expansion of a partnership with minority shareholder Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

Constellation Brands said it will invest C$5 billion ($4 billion) in Canopy, which would increase its ownership stake to 38 percent. As part of the agreement, Constellation will acquire new shares directly from Canopy at a 37.9-percent premium to Canopy's five-day volume weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canopy will use the proceeds from the transaction to strategically build and/or acquire key assets to establish a global scale.

The Sector Reacts

The transaction is the largest of its kind to date in the cannabis space and the nearly 40-percent premium paid by Constellation likely supported upside in other cannabis-related names Wednesday morning.

Canopy Growth was up nearly 40 percent.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON), a company dedicated towards changing and removing negative misconceptions about cannabis, was trading higher by 12 percent.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), a company in engaged in research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis, was trading higher by 11 percent.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ), an index that tracks the performance of companies engaged in legal activities of cannabis for medical or non-medical purposes, was trading higher by 6 percent.

(NYSE: MJ), an index that tracks the performance of companies engaged in legal activities of cannabis for medical or non-medical purposes, was trading higher by 6 percent. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH), a developer of cannabinoid prescription medicines, was trading higher by 1.2 percent. GWPH shares got a boost from Stifel, which initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

