Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Cannabis Stocks Getting A Boost From Canopy Growth's Big Investment

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2018 9:23am   Comments
Share:
5 Cannabis Stocks Getting A Boost From Canopy Growth's Big Investment

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), a Canada-based cannabis company, surged Wednesday morning after announcing an expansion of a partnership with minority shareholder Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

Constellation Brands said it will invest C$5 billion ($4 billion) in Canopy, which would increase its ownership stake to 38 percent. As part of the agreement, Constellation will acquire new shares directly from Canopy at a 37.9-percent premium to Canopy's five-day volume weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canopy will use the proceeds from the transaction to strategically build and/or acquire key assets to establish a global scale.

The Sector Reacts

The transaction is the largest of its kind to date in the cannabis space and the nearly 40-percent premium paid by Constellation likely supported upside in other cannabis-related names Wednesday morning.

  • Canopy Growth was up nearly 40 percent.
  • Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON), a company dedicated towards changing and removing negative misconceptions about cannabis, was trading higher by 12 percent.
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), a company in engaged in research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis, was trading higher by 11 percent.
  • ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ), an index that tracks the performance of companies engaged in legal activities of cannabis for medical or non-medical purposes, was trading higher by 6 percent.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH), a developer of cannabinoid prescription medicines, was trading higher by 1.2 percent. GWPH shares got a boost from Stifel, which initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

Cannabis investors can't afford to miss the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on August 17, a premier gathering of investors and entrepreneurs painting an honest picture of the opportunities and challenges in cannabis investing. Space is limited — get your tickets before they sell out.

Related Links:

The Cannabis Industry's Go-Public Frenzy: A Chat With Companies That IPOed This Year

AxisWire: Cannabis Companies Are Moving To Canada, Its Friendlier Legal Climate

Posted-In: Cannabis News Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + CRON)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Canopy Growth Skyrockets After Constellation Brands Increases Stake With $4B Investment
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Cannabis Stocks In Uptrends This Week
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
International Cannabis Trade Explodes, Canada Capitalizes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2018