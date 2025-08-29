DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD said Friday it agreed to sell its Aramids business, including the Kevlar and Nomex brands, to Arclin, a portfolio company of TJC, L.P., in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

At closing, DuPont will receive about $1.2 billion in cash before taxes, a $300 million note, and a 17.5% equity stake in the future Arclin business.

Lori Koch, DuPont’s CEO, said the divestiture aligns with the company’s strategy to sharpen its portfolio and improve profitability. She added that the deal will provide significant cash to redeploy while allowing DuPont shareholders to benefit from Arclin’s future growth.

Bradley Bolduc, president and CEO of Arclin, said adding Kevlar and Nomex creates new scale and global reach and strengthens Arclin’s ability to bring protective materials to market.

The Aramids division employs about 1,900 people across five sites and posted $1.3 billion in 2024 revenue. DuPont said the sale will not affect the planned spinoff of its electronics unit, Qnity, which is scheduled for Nov. 1, 2025.

Earlier this month, DuPont raised its outlook on strong demand across end markets, continuing efforts to streamline operations and boost margins. The revised guidance underscores the company’s pivot toward higher-growth segments.

Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs advised DuPont, with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom providing legal counsel. Piper Sandler and Kirkland & Ellis advised Arclin and TJC.

Price Action: DD shares were trading lower by 0.35% to $77.36 premarket at last check Friday.

