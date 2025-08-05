August 5, 2025 8:40 AM 2 min read

DuPont Lifts Outlook On Strong Demand In Key Markets

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD stock gained on Tuesday after it beat second-quarter expectations on both earnings and revenue and raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook, citing strong demand across electronics, healthcare, and water markets.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, above the $1.06 analyst estimate. Net sales rose 3% year-over-year to $3.26 billion, topping the $3.23 billion consensus.

Sales growth was driven by a 4% increase in volume, partially offset by a 2% decline in price. Organic sales rose 2%.

Also Read: Albemarle Stock Rises On Q2 Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance

GAAP income from continuing operations was $238 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $176 million, or 40 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EPS rose 15% from the prior-year quarter, driven by higher segment earnings and a lower tax rate. Operating EBITDA increased 8% to $859 million, with margin expanding 120 basis points to 26.4%.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations totaled $381 million. After $116 million in capital expenditures and $168 million in separation-related transaction costs, transaction-adjusted free cash flow reached $433 million.

ElectronicsCo reported a 6% increase in sales to $1.17 billion, supported by 8% volume growth. Semiconductor Technologies grew in the mid-single digits, while Interconnect Solutions rose in the high-single digits. Segment operating EBITDA rose 14% to $373 million, with margin improving 220 basis points to 31.9%.

IndustrialsCo sales increased 1% to $2.09 billion, with 2% volume growth offset by a 1% price decline. Healthcare & Water Technologies grew in the high single digits, while Diversified Industrials declined due to ongoing weakness in construction markets. Segment operating EBITDA rose 3% to $509 million, with margin improving 50 basis points to 24.4%.

DuPont ended the quarter with $1.84 billion in cash and $5.33 billion in long-term debt.

The company confirmed it remains on schedule for the planned Nov. 1, 2025, spin-off of its Electronics business, Qnity. CEO Lori Koch stated, "Ongoing strength in electronics, healthcare and water end-markets, along with our team's focus on operational execution continued to drive strong earnings growth and cash conversion."

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Outlook

The company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a prior range of $4.30–$4.40 to approximately $4.40, exceeding the $4.26 analyst estimate.

It also narrowed its full-year net sales forecast from $12.80–$12.90 billion to $12.85 billion, ahead of the $12.78 billion consensus. Guidance now includes a $20 million headwind from tariffs, or 4 cents per share.

For the third quarter, DuPont expects adjusted EPS of $1.15 and revenue of $3.32 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.13 and $3.29 billion, respectively.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, DD shares were trading higher by 5.9% to $74.52 premarket.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

DD Logo
DDDuPont de Nemours Inc
$74.705.34%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
26.90
Growth
23.53
Quality
38.28
Value
25.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved