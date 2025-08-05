DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD stock gained on Tuesday after it beat second-quarter expectations on both earnings and revenue and raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook, citing strong demand across electronics, healthcare, and water markets.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, above the $1.06 analyst estimate. Net sales rose 3% year-over-year to $3.26 billion, topping the $3.23 billion consensus.

Sales growth was driven by a 4% increase in volume, partially offset by a 2% decline in price. Organic sales rose 2%.

GAAP income from continuing operations was $238 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $176 million, or 40 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EPS rose 15% from the prior-year quarter, driven by higher segment earnings and a lower tax rate. Operating EBITDA increased 8% to $859 million, with margin expanding 120 basis points to 26.4%.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations totaled $381 million. After $116 million in capital expenditures and $168 million in separation-related transaction costs, transaction-adjusted free cash flow reached $433 million.

ElectronicsCo reported a 6% increase in sales to $1.17 billion, supported by 8% volume growth. Semiconductor Technologies grew in the mid-single digits, while Interconnect Solutions rose in the high-single digits. Segment operating EBITDA rose 14% to $373 million, with margin improving 220 basis points to 31.9%.

IndustrialsCo sales increased 1% to $2.09 billion, with 2% volume growth offset by a 1% price decline. Healthcare & Water Technologies grew in the high single digits, while Diversified Industrials declined due to ongoing weakness in construction markets. Segment operating EBITDA rose 3% to $509 million, with margin improving 50 basis points to 24.4%.

DuPont ended the quarter with $1.84 billion in cash and $5.33 billion in long-term debt.

The company confirmed it remains on schedule for the planned Nov. 1, 2025, spin-off of its Electronics business, Qnity. CEO Lori Koch stated, "Ongoing strength in electronics, healthcare and water end-markets, along with our team's focus on operational execution continued to drive strong earnings growth and cash conversion."

Outlook

The company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a prior range of $4.30–$4.40 to approximately $4.40, exceeding the $4.26 analyst estimate.

It also narrowed its full-year net sales forecast from $12.80–$12.90 billion to $12.85 billion, ahead of the $12.78 billion consensus. Guidance now includes a $20 million headwind from tariffs, or 4 cents per share.

For the third quarter, DuPont expects adjusted EPS of $1.15 and revenue of $3.32 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.13 and $3.29 billion, respectively.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, DD shares were trading higher by 5.9% to $74.52 premarket.

