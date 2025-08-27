Tesla To Deliver 53,000 Cars In China This August, Deutsche Bank Forecasts, Sees Growth For Rival Nio But Decline In Sales For BYD

Deutsche Bank analysts have released delivery estimates for Tesla Inc. TSLA, Nio Inc. NIO, BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF, for August.

Tesla Deliveries To Grow Over July

The analysts predict Tesla would deliver over 53,000 units in China for August, CnEVPost reported on Wednesday, citing a note released by Deutsche Bank. The deliveries, while recording a 29% surge over last month, still illustrate a 17% YoY decline for Elon Musk's EV giant.

The analysts predict the Model Y L, a six-seater variant of the Model Y crossover SUV, is the primary driver behind the growth, citing feedback from local Tesla dealers in China.

Nio Continues Growth, BYD Deliveries Remain Flat

Elsewhere, Nio is expected to deliver over 32,000 units for August, recording a 59% jump over the previous year. Nio's delivery prediction, if accurate, would represent a new monthly record for the company, up from December 2024's 31,138 units.

BYD, meanwhile, will continue to register a flat sales performance, but a 7% YoY decline for the Chinese EV giant. BYD's 345,000 sales figure includes cumulative sales for the company's EVs as well as PHEVs or Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles.

Tesla Sales Fall In China Amid Model 3+ Sedan Release

The news comes as Tesla recorded a 27.5% YoY drop in Chinese sales during the week from August 18 to August 24, registering 10.3k new units in China. Despite the decline, Tesla's performance still showcased a 47.9% improvement over the previous quarter.

Tesla also released the Model 3+ sedan in China, which is a long-range trim of the Model 3 with over 500 miles of range on a single charge with an LFP battery in tow.

Model Y's Low U.S. Inventory, Falling Sales Globally

The company is also reportedly running low on inventory for the Model Y crossover in the U.S., with there being no available units of the SUV within 200 miles of Austin, Texas.

On the other hand, Tesla's sales woes continue to plague the automaker, with the company recording a 60% drop in UK sales, while also offering $0 down leases on its used Model 3 and Model Y units in Texas and California.

