Elon Musk's Tesla Registrations in China Drop 27% Year-Over-Year

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA registrations in China tumble again as sales woes continue to plague Elon Musk's EV giant.

Tesla recorded 10.3K new insured registrations in China from August 18 to August 24, representing a 27.5% decline from the number of registrations during the same period last year, data shared by influencer Roland Pircher showed on Tuesday.

While YoY sales are down, the Quarter is still shaping up to be positive for Tesla, with the sales figures recording a 47.9% improvement over the previous quarter in 2025.

Model Y L, Model 3+ For The Chinese Market

Tesla had recorded over 14k new registrations in the Chinese market last week, with the company also releasing a 6-seater trim of the Model Y called the Model Y L in China.

The company also plans on releasing a long-range variant of the Model 3 sedan called the Model 3+, which promises to offer over 500 miles of range on a single charge.

Tesla Runs Low On Model Y Inventory, Offers $0 Down Leases

The news comes as Tesla is reportedly running low on Model Y inventory in various cities across the U.S., with there being no Model Y inventory available within 200 miles of Austin, the official website listings showed.

Tesla has also begun offering $0 down leases on used Model 3 and Model Y units in the U.S. up to 15,000 miles annually, with the leases only available in California and Texas.

