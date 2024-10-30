Asia Ex-Japan And Europe Markets Dip; Gold Clocks New High, Dollar Softens - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Tuesday, October 29, U.S. markets closed mixed: the Nasdaq reached a record high, the S&P 500 gained, and the Dow declined as investors evaluated earnings reports. Alphabet’s strong revenue, along with upcoming results from other “Magnificent Seven” tech giants, will determine if Wall Street’s optimism for AI and tech can sustain recent index gains.

Economic data showed the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 5.2% year-over-year in August, down from July’s 5.9%. U.S. wholesale inventories dipped 0.1% in September, while the trade deficit widened to $108.2 billion from $94.2 billion.

S&P 500 sectors closed lower, led by losses in energy, consumer staples, and utilities, while information technology and communication services stocks outperformed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.36% to close at 42,233.05, the S&P 500 gained 0.16% to 5,832.92, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.78% to finish at 18,712.75.

Asia Markets Today

On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed higher by 1.16% at 39,332.00, led by gains in the Shipbuilding, Finance & Investment and Banking sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.83% and ended the day at 8,180.40, led by losses in the Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Healthcare sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 traded lower by 0.48% at 24,350.30 and Nifty 500 was down 0.20% at 22,750.05.

China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.61% to close at 3,266.24, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 fell 0.90%, finishing the day at 3,889.45.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.55% and closed the session at 20,380.64.

Eurozone at 06.00 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.88%.

Germany’s DAX declined 0.59%.

France’s CAC fell 1.09%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.22%.

Commodities at 06.00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.76% at $67.69/bbl, and Brent was up 0.71% at $71.22/bbl.

Natural Gas fell 0.21% at $2.853.

Gold was trading higher by 0.58% at $2,797.30, Silver gained 0.03% to $34.453, and Copper slid 0.09% to $4.3567.

U.S. Futures at 06.00 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.03%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures increased 0.14%.

Forex at 06.00 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index slid 0.18% to 104.12, the USD/JPY was down 0.30% to 152.91, and the USD/AUD fell 0.37% to 1.5186.

