Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Slips, Oil Falls On Inventory Surge, Dollar Gains To 3-Month High - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Tuesday, October 22nd, U.S. markets closed mixed as investors focused on rising Treasury yields and anticipated upcoming earnings reports to gauge the health of American companies.
The Nasdaq eked out a modest gain, while the Dow and S&P 500 saw slight declines. Treasury yields, particularly the 10-year note, reached 4.222%, their highest since July, as markets reassessed the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
According to the economic data, the composite manufacturing index for the U.S. Fifth District was reported at -14 in October, an improvement from the previous month’s reading of -21.
Most S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with industrials, materials, and utilities suffering the biggest losses and consumer staples and communication services gaining.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.02% to close at 42,924.89, the S&P 500 slipped 0.05% to 5,851.20, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.18% to finish at 18,573.13.
Asia Markets Today
- On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed lower by 0.85% at 38,079.50, led by losses in the Shipbuilding, Power, and Banking sectors.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.13% and ended the day at 8,216.00, led by gains in the Consumer Staples, Gold, and Consumer Discretionary sectors.
- India’s Nifty 50 traded lower by 0.20% at 24,422.30, while Nifty 500 was up 0.06% at 22,829.80.
- China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.52% to close at 3,302.80, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.39%, finishing the day at 3,973.21.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.27% and closed the session at 20,760.15.
Eurozone at 05.45 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.23%.
- Germany’s DAX declined 0.01%.
- France’s CAC fell 0.36%.
- U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.20%.
Commodities at 05.45 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 1.13% at $70.92/bbl, and Brent was down 1.08% at $75.22/bbl.
- Oil prices fell after U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected, though futures remain up this week due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
- Natural Gas fell 1000% at $2.288.
- Gold was trading higher by 0.19% at $2,765.15, Silver declined 0.74% to $34.782, and Copper slipped 0.86% to $4.3432.
- Gold prices surged to a record high, driven by investor demand amid Middle East tensions, despite a strong dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields.
U.S. Futures at 05.45 AM ET
Dow futures were down 0.40%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures slid 0.27%.
Forex at 05.45 AM ET
- The U.S. dollar index rose 0.25% to 104.33, the USD/JPY rose 1.10% to 152.72, and the USD/AUD gained 0.37% to 1.5022.
- The U.S. dollar surged to near three-month highs, driven by rising Treasury yields, diminished expectations for Fed rate cuts, and increased confidence in a Trump election victory, boosting safe-haven demand.
