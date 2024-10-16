Asia And Europe Markets In Red; Oil Recovers Slightly, Gold Nears $2,700 - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Tuesday, October 15th, U.S. markets closed lower, with the Nasdaq dropping 1% as chip stocks, including Nvidia and ASML, fell on demand concerns. The energy sector also declined as oil prices slid. Earnings results were mixed, with financials outperforming while healthcare disappointed.
In economic data, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to -11.9 in October, down from 11.5 in the prior month, exceeding market expectations of 3.8.
Most S&P 500 sectors closed lower, with technology, energy, and healthcare leading losses, while real estate and consumer staples finished higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.75% and closed at 42,740.42. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by 0.76% at 5,815.26, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.01%, finishing the session at 18,315.59.
Asia Markets Today
- On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed lower by 1.87% at 39,201.50, led by losses in the Communication, Power, and Automobiles and parts sectors.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.41% and ended the day at 8,284.70, led by losses in the IT, Utilities and Consumer Staples sectors.
- India’s Nifty 50 was trading lower by 0.31% at 24,980.60, and the Nifty 500 was down 0.26% at 23,669.50.
- China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.05% to close at 3,202.95, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 0.63%, finishing the day at 3,831.59.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.16% and closed the session at 20,286.85.
Eurozone at 05.45 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.66%.
- Germany’s DAX declined 0.53%.
- France’s CAC fell 0.47%.
- U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.66%.
Commodities at 05.45 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.06% at $70.63/bbl, and Brent was up 0.04% at $74.28/bbl.
- Oil steadied, supported by OPEC+ cuts and uncertainty over the Middle East conflict, after demand concerns caused a sharp drop. Ongoing supply cuts and conflict risks keep the market tense.
- Natural Gas was down 0.32% at $2.490.
- Gold was trading up 0.68% at $2,696.95, Silver rose 1.04% to $32.100, and Copper gained 1.10% to $4.3855.
US Futures at 05.45 AM ET
Dow futures were down 0.04%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.12%.
Forex at 05.45 AM ET
The U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.01% to 103.25, USD/JPY was up 0.07% at 149.30, and USD/AUD gained 0.21% to 1.4948.
