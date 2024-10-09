Chinese Stocks Plunge As Hang Seng Drops 1.39%, Extending Volatile Streak — Tech Giants JD.com, Alibaba, Baidu Tread Red Waters

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 9, 2024 12:28 AM | 1 min read |

Chinese stocks experienced a sharp selloff on Wednesday, continuing a volatile trend across Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) in Hong Kong dropped 1.39% to 20,635.11, following Tuesday’s devastating 9.41% plunge—its worst single-day loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

What Happened: The mainland CSI 300 index also suffered, dropping 5.39%. This sharp reversal comes after weeks of robust performance that had positioned Chinese stocks among the top global performers year-to-date.

Tech giants bore the brunt of the downturn:

  • JD.com JD plummeted 7.52% on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
  • Alibaba BABAF fell 2.78%
  • Baidu BIDU lost 1.65% on HKEX
  • Tencent TCEHY declined 1.32%

Analysts attribute the selloff to investors locking in profits and growing disappointment over the lack of aggressive fiscal stimulus from Beijing.

The contrast was stark in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6%, highlighting the divergent market sentiments across the region.

