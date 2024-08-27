Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Edges Up; Crude Oil And Gold Retreat - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Monday, August 26th, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined as Nvidia fell 2.25% ahead of its crucial earnings report. Meanwhile, the Dow edged up, supported by gains in Caterpillar and American Express.

In economic data, U.S. new orders for manufactured durable goods rose by 9.9% in July, recovering from a revised 6.9% decline in the previous month.

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors declined, with information technology leading losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.16% and closed at 41,240.52. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by 0.32% at 5,616.84, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.85%, finishing the session at 17,725.77.

Asian Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed higher by 0.72% at 38,332.00, led by gains in the Shipbuilding, Financial Services, and Paper & Pulp sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.16%, ending the day at 8,071.20, led by losses in the IT, Financials, and Industrials sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 gained 0.03%, closing at 25,017.75, and the Nifty 500 closed higher by 0.18% at 23,604.85.

China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.24%, ending the session at 2,848.73, and the Shenzhen CSI declined 0.57%, closing at 3,305.33.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the session higher by 0.43% at 17,874.67.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index gained 0.09%.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.16%.

France’s CAC was up 0.09%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.11%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.75% at $76.84/bbl, and Brent was down 0.62% at $79.86 bbl.

Natural Gas fell 1.36% to $2.101.

Gold was trading lower by 0.45% at $2,543.60, Silver declined 0.38% to $30.337, and Copper rose 0.08% to $4.2835.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.01%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.20%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.04% to 100.82, USD/JPY was up 0.18% at 144.78, and USD/AUD declined 0.16% to 1.4743.

Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock