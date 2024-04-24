Asia And Europe Markets Rise, US Dollar Rebounds - Global Markets Today While US Slept

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, April 23rd, the U.S. stock markets closed higher, boosted by strong earnings from major companies and interest in key growth stocks.

Tesla launched new EV models and reported lower-than-expected revenue, yet its stock surged 6% after hours.

According to the economic data, the S&P Global composite PMI dropped to 50.9 in April from 52.1 last month. Meanwhile, new single-family home sales rose 8.8% in March to an annualized rate of 693,000, rebounding from a 5.1% drop in February.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors advanced, with notable gains in the communication services and technology sectors. However, the Materials sector declined.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.69% to close at 38,503.69. The S&P 500 rose 1.20%, ending the day at 5,070.55, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.59%, finishing the session at 15,696.64.

Asian Markets Today

On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index finished the trading day higher by 2.26% at 38,410.50, led by gains in the Power, Gas & Water, and Transportation Equipment sectors.

The Japanese stock market ended significantly higher on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to three days; the rally was fueled by positive sentiment from Wall Street’s overnight gains, driven by strong corporate earnings.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 closed slightly lower by 0.01% at 7,683.00, led by losses in the Utilities, Industrials and IT sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 closed higher by 0.20% at 22,413.05, and the Nifty 500 rose 0.41%, closing at 20,736.90.

China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.76% to end the session at 3,044.82, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.44%, closing at 3,521.62.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 2.21%, concluding the day at 17,201.27.

Eurozone at 06:15 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.40%.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.25%.

France’s CAC increased 0.42%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.57%.

Commodities at 06:15 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.44 % at $82.99/bbl, and Brent was down 0.09% at $87.08 bbl.

Natural Gas gained 0.62% to $2.107.

Gold was trading lower by 0.49% at $2,330.60, Silver declined 0.58% to $26.203, while Copper was up 0.76% at $4.4685.

US Futures at 06:15 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.05%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 0.48%.

Forex at 06:15 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.17% to 105.58, the USD/JPY rose 0.06% to 154.91, and the USD/AUD declined 0.26% to 1.5378.

