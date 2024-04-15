Asia Markets Ex-China Dips, Europe Advances, While Gold Reaches $2,360 - Global Markets Today While US Slept

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, April 12th, the U.S. stock markets ended sharply lower after lackluster results from key banks, ending a week shaped by inflation data, shifting Federal Reserve policy expectations, and rising geopolitical risks. All major indices fell over 1%, marking weekly declines.

In economic data, U.S. export prices rose 0.3% in March after a 0.7% increase the previous month. Import prices climbed 0.4% in March, up from February’s 0.3%. University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment dropped to 77.9 in April from 79.4 in March.

Each of the S&P 500’s 11 main sectors ended lower, with the materials sector experiencing the largest percentage decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.24% to close at 37,983.24. The S&P 500 fell 1.46%, ending the day at 5,123.41, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.62%, finishing the session at 16,175.09.

Asian Markets Today

On Monday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended the trading day lower by 0.90% at 39,209.50, led by losses in the Paper and pulp, Retail, and Chemical, Petroleum, and plastic sectors.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.46% to finish at 7,752.50, led by losses in the IT, Gold, and Telecoms Services sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 closed lower by 1.10% at 22,272.50, and the Nifty 500 slid 1.29% to 20,478.75.

China’s Shanghai Composite gained 1.26% to end the session at 3,057.38, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 2.11%, closing at 3,549.08.

Chinese stocks rose, with the CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite up after hitting 1.5-month lows. Despite recent poor economic data, market confidence was boosted by government promises of support and state fund purchases of major bank shares.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.72%, concluding the day at 16,600.46.

Eurozone at 06:30 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.92%.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.99%.

France’s CAC rose 0.72%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.44%.

Commodities at 06:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.91% at $84.86/bbl, and Brent was down 0.81% at $89.73 bbl.

Natural Gas was down 0.56% at $1.760.

Gold was trading lower by 0.34% at $2,366.30, Silver gained 0.38% to $28.433, while Copper was up 0.83% at $4.2940.

US Futures at 06:30 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.28%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.51%.

Forex at 06:30 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.12% to 105.91, USD/JPY was up 0.39% to 153.89, and USD/AUD slid 0.25 % to 1.5425.

Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock