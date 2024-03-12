Chinese Stock Valuations Are 'Way Too Low,' Says Prominent Strategist Amid Economic Uncertainty

Loading... Loading...

A prominent strategist has voiced that the valuation of Chinese stocks is "way too low." This revelation comes amid a period of economic uncertainty in China.

What Happened: Shaun Rein, the founder and managing director of the China Market Research Group, has expressed that the current stock valuations in China are unjustly low. He has advised investors to cautiously consider re-entering the Chinese market, as reported by CNBC on Monday.

Rein’s comments come in the wake of China’s first month of inflation in February, following four consecutive months of deflation. The consumer price index rose by 0.7% year-on-year, a shift from the 0.8% annual decrease in January.

However, Rein attributed this inflation to the Lunar New Year period and stressed that deflation still poses a threat to the Chinese economy.

"We are still seeing though that Chinese consumers, especially the wealthy ones, are quite nervous — they're still trading down and skipping big ticket items. They're cautious about whether or not the government is going to launch a bazooka-like stimulus — clearly they're not going to,” Rein told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

Despite the short-term challenges, Rein believes that the long-term prospects for the Chinese economy are promising. He emphasized that China’s economic restructuring away from traditional sectors like real estate and infrastructure is beginning to yield results.

Why It Matters: China’s economy has been grappling with a series of challenges, including a $7 trillion downturn, a real estate crisis, and a struggling stock market. The recent inflation, as mentioned by Rein, is a notable shift in the economic landscape. The Chinese government is aiming for a 5% growth in 2024, following a 5.2% growth in 2023.

The Chinese economy has been a topic of much debate and speculation. Earlier this month, Leland Miller, CEO of China Beige Book, warned that China’s shift to an export-focused growth model could trigger a new global trade war. This shift is expected to substantially increase Chinese exports, potentially leading to confrontations with other major global economies.

However, Mohamed El-Erian, a prominent economist, advised investors to approach China with caution, suggesting that the country’s economic future is uncertain. He pointed out that foreign investors have withdrawn approximately $7 trillion since 2021, indicating a possible permanent shift.

