UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH is one of the most-watched health care stocks this quarter, thanks to recent turbulence in earnings guidance, rising medical costs, regulatory scrutiny, and high-profile hedge fund activity.

Here's a look at what Benzinga’s PreMarket Playbook viewers think and what analysts are saying.

Poll Results

PreMarket Playbook asked viewers, "Is the bottom in for UNH?" with 306 votes cast. The results were fairly split:

Yes: 37%

37% Not Sure: 34%

34% No: 27%

The poll shows a modest majority of viewers see potential stabilization, but uncertainty remains high as investors weigh recent turbulence.

Read Also: Buffett Reveals UnitedHealth Stake, Trims Apple In Berkshire Hathaway Q2 13F Filing

Why It Matters

UnitedHealth Group stock has been battered in 2025, dropping 48% over the past year, including more than 40% so far this year. Analysts and investors are monitoring:

Medicare Advantage margin pressures.

Rising medical costs and earnings impact.

Regulatory scrutiny, including DOJ investigations.

Management changes following CEO transitions.

Hedge funds have taken contrasting positions. Scion Asset Management, Appaloosa and Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK have added new stakes, while Viking Global exited, highlighting differing opinions among professional investors.

Time will tell if UnitedHealth Group stock can stabilize, but for now, the PreMarket Playbook audience is split almost down the middle — a reflection of the stock's dramatic price swings and ongoing uncertainty in the health care sector.

