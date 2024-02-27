Asia And Europe Rise, Crude Oil Hovers Around $78 While Gold Rises - Global Market Overview While The US Slept

Loading... Loading...

On Monday, February 26th, U.S. stock markets closed in red, turning attention from the previous week’s AI-driven surge to upcoming economic indicators.

Economic indicators showed a 0.3% drop in U.S. building permits to 1.489 million in January, while new single-family home sales rose by 1.5% to an annualized rate of 661,000.

The S&P 500 saw most sectors end lower, especially utilities, communication services, and real estate, while energy and consumer discretionary stocks outperformed, closing higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.16%, closing at 39,069.23, the S&P 500 fell 0.38% to reach 5,069.53, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.13%, concluding the trading day at 15,976.25.

Investors await economic updates on durable goods, housing, and consumer confidence.

Asian Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed the session higher by 0.17% at 39,275.00, led by gains in the Shipbuilding, Pharmaceutical Industry and Transport sectors.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.13% and closed at 7,663.00, led by gains in the Consumer Staples, IT and Energy sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 closed higher by 0.34% at 22,198.35, and the Nifty 500 rose 0.18% to 20,292.85.

China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.29% to 3,015.48, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 was up 1.20%, closing at 3,494.79.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.94%, concluding the day at 16,790.80.

Hong Kong’s Chinese EV stocks soared Tuesday, led by Li Auto’s near 20% jump after surpassing Q4 expectations, marking its peak since August 2023.

Eurozone at 07:15 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.37%.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.70%.

France’s CAC rose by 0.22%.

U.K’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.04%.

Commodities at 07:15 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.22% at $77.41/bbl, and Brent was down 0.45% at $81.30/bbl.

Natural Gas fell 0.92% to $1.728.

Gold was trading higher by 0.44% at $2,047.80, Silver gained 0.50% to $22.850, while Copper rose 0.48% to $3.8528.

Loading... Loading...

US Futures at 07:15 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.06%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.29%.

Forex at 07:15 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.12% to 103.70, USD/JPY was Down 0.24% to 150.36, and AUD/USD fell 0.10% to 1.5275.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Pexels