Asia And Europe Markets Dip Following US Fed Decision, Gold Below $2,050 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Wednesday, January 31st, U.S. stock markets closed lower following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged, quashing expectations of a rate cut as early as March.

The Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) maintained its key policy rate at 5.25%-5.50% amidst signs of slowly easing inflation and a robust economy.

In economic data, U.S. private businesses added 107,000 workers in January, down from December's 158,000, missing estimates of 145,000. Civilian worker compensation costs rose 0.9% in Q4 2023, below the previous quarter's 1.1% increase.

All 11 major U.S. stock indexes closed in the red, with the communication services and technology shares experiencing the biggest percentage declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.82% and closed at 38,150.30, the S&P 500 slipped 1.61% to 4,845.65, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.23%, ending the session at 15,164.01.

Asian Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed the session lower by 0.90% at 36,011.46, led by losses in the Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic, Gas & Water and Transportation Equipment sectors.

Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.20% and closed at 7,588.20, led by losses in the Financials, A-REITs and Industrials sectors.

India's Nifty 50 closed lower by 0.13% at 21,697.45, and the Nifty 500 slid 0.12% to 19,777.35.

China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.64% to 2,770.74, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.07%, closing at 3,217.71.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.52%, concluding the day at 15,566.21.

Eurozone at 06:30 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was down 0.18%.

Germany's DAX declined 0.17%.

France's CAC fell 0.83%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.02%.

Commodities at 06:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.79% at $76.45/bbl, and Brent was up 0.76% at $81.16/bbl.

Natural Gas gained 1.57% to $2.132.

Gold was trading lower by 0.92% at $2,048.35, Silver declined 1.76% to $22.762, while Copper fell 1.18% to $3.8598.

US Futures at 06:30 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.01%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.33%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.53%.

Forex at 06:30 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.40% to 103.69, USD/JPY slid 0.07% to 146.78, and AUD/USD gained 0.83% to 1.5353.