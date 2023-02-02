ñol


Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Stake In Chinese EV Maker To Less Than 13%

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 2, 2023 1:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF BYDDY for RMB$351.81 million ($44.85 million).
  • The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD to 12.9% on January 27, down from 13.04%, Reuters reports.
  • Berkshire, which started selling the BYD shares in late August, has accumulatively reduced its holding by more than a third.
  • Buffett's company acquired 225 million BYD shares in 2008, giving it a 20.49% stake.
  • BYD expects a 2022 net profit growth of 425.42% - 458.26% year-on-year.
  • The growth trajectory of the new energy vehicle industry, coupled with a higher share of major overseas customers, led to the forecast.
  • BYD's sales of new-energy vehicles climbed to 1.86 million last year from about 604,000 in 2021 despite China's Covid resurgence.
  • In January, BYD launched the first of two new luxury electric-vehicle brands it is introducing this year.
  • Price Action: BYDDF shares traded lower by 0.3% at $33.40 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

