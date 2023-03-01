China PMI Surprises To Upside

Good Morning Everyone!
China stuns the world with manufacturing activity expanding at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February.
The Hong Kong stock index is up +4%. Maybe the economy won’t crash after all.
Prices as of 4 pm EST 2/28/23; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
S&P 500
February -2.6%
FOMC meeting is March 22
We start March 2023 sitting on the 200-day moving average
10 a.m. ISM manufacturing data
Crude 76.50 -1%
Good news: China PMI
Bad news: weekly API crude build and higher OPEC+ production in February
China
Next week National People’s Congress
Will release new growth target
Overnight, China reported strong PMI of 52.6
Second straight month of expanded economic activity
Home sales expanded in China for the first time in 20 months
Export orders expanded for the first time in almost 2 years
Eli Lilly LLY
To cut prices of Insulin drugs by 70%
Tesla TSLA
Investor day
Update on battery targets, Gen 3 manufacturing platform, Scale
Model Y revamp for 2024
Update on the Cyber truck or a DeLorean pickup as some people call it
Earnings
Monster MNST -4% sales and EBIT below consensus
Agilent A -3% top line beat, Q2 guide light
Ross ROSS -2% Q4 EPS beat, conservative guide
HP HPQ +3% revenue light but better than expected
Rivian RIVN -8% losses better than expected, slow volume ramp
Lowe’s LOW +1% inline quarter and guide, inventory looks healthy
Dollar Tree DLTR -3% Q4 EPS inline, SSS up 7.4%, 2023 guide below street
CRYPTO UPDATE
FTX saga
Former Director of Engineering Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to 6 criminal charges
Yuga Labs
Next NFT drop will be on Bitcoin BTC/USD blockchain
NFTs minted on Ordinal
300-piece collection, “TwelveFold”
Yuga Labs is also being Bored Apes (BAYC)
Crypto Fear & Greed
