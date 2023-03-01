China PMI Surprises To Upside

Good Morning Everyone!

China stuns the world with manufacturing activity expanding at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February.

The Hong Kong stock index is up +4%. Maybe the economy won’t crash after all.

Prices as of 4 pm EST 2/28/23; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

S&P 500

February -2.6%

FOMC meeting is March 22

We start March 2023 sitting on the 200-day moving average

10 a.m. ISM manufacturing data

Crude 76.50 -1%

Good news: China PMI

Bad news: weekly API crude build and higher OPEC+ production in February

China

Next week National People’s Congress

Will release new growth target

Overnight, China reported strong PMI of 52.6

Second straight month of expanded economic activity

Home sales expanded in China for the first time in 20 months

Export orders expanded for the first time in almost 2 years

Eli Lilly LLY

To cut prices of Insulin drugs by 70%

Tesla TSLA

Investor day

Update on battery targets, Gen 3 manufacturing platform, Scale

Model Y revamp for 2024

Update on the Cyber truck or a DeLorean pickup as some people call it

Earnings

Monster MNST -4% sales and EBIT below consensus

Agilent A -3% top line beat, Q2 guide light

Ross ROSS -2% Q4 EPS beat, conservative guide

HP HPQ +3% revenue light but better than expected

Rivian RIVN -8% losses better than expected, slow volume ramp

Lowe’s LOW +1% inline quarter and guide, inventory looks healthy

Dollar Tree DLTR -3% Q4 EPS inline, SSS up 7.4%, 2023 guide below street

CRYPTO UPDATE

FTX saga

Former Director of Engineering Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to 6 criminal charges

Yuga Labs

Next NFT drop will be on Bitcoin BTC/USD blockchain

NFTs minted on Ordinal

300-piece collection, “TwelveFold”

Yuga Labs is also being Bored Apes (BAYC)

Crypto Fear & Greed