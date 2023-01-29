- Baidu Inc. BIDU, the company behind China’s largest search engine, plans to launch an AI-powered service similar to OpenAI’s chatGPT, reported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- Baidu, also known as China’s Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google is expected to integrate a chatGPT-style application to its primary search services in March.
Also Read: Elon Musk Reacts As ChatGPT Aces Professional Exams
- The company’s yet-unreleased chatGPT version will allow users to get similar conversation-like results as OpenAI’s chatbot, as per Bloomberg.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT is also working on launching a new version of its search engine, Bing, by incorporating chatGPT’s abilities.
- Google has reportedly declared a “code red,” and CEO Sundar Pichai is working aggressively on defining the company’s AI strategy to tackle the threat posed by OpenAI’s chatGPT.
- Price Action: Hong Kong shares of Baidu were up 3.65% at HK$141.90 in early trading on Monday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.