Chinese ChatGPT In Works? Google Rival From Asia Reportedly Eyes Launch In March

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2023 10:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Baidu Inc. BIDU, the company behind China’s largest search engine, plans to launch an AI-powered service similar to OpenAI’s chatGPTreported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter. 
  • Baidu, also known as China’s Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google is expected to integrate a chatGPT-style application to its primary search services in March. 

  • The company’s yet-unreleased chatGPT version will allow users to get similar conversation-like results as OpenAI’s chatbot, as per Bloomberg. 
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT is also working on launching a new version of its search engine, Bing, by incorporating chatGPT’s abilities. 
  • Google has reportedly declared a “code red,” and CEO Sundar Pichai is working aggressively on defining the company’s AI strategy to tackle the threat posed by OpenAI’s chatGPT.
  • Price Action: Hong Kong shares of Baidu were up 3.65% at HK$141.90 in early trading on Monday. 

