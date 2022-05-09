 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Faulty Brakes Accuser Admits Lying About Incident: What's Next?

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 09, 2022 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Faulty Brakes Accuser Admits Lying About Incident: What's Next?

Last year, an owner of a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle in China protested at an auto show saying their Tesla's brakes were faulty. Although it turned out that the accident was not due to faulty brakes, Tesla received other complaints in China about this issue.

Now as shared by Tesmanian, another owner in China has admitted to lying about having faulty brakes in their Tesla vehicle. One such accident occurred in August 2020 when a Model 3 driven by the owner, Mr. Chen, lost control and crashed. The owner initially blamed Tesla for faulty brakes, but in a new statement the owner was quoted “after the crash, I was upset even though I knew I had pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake.” 

The number of legal issues Tesla was facing in China forced the company to open a legal department dedicated to the task of defending the company against these claims. Since forming this legal unit, Tesla has not had to deal with as many claims of faulty brakes. The owners of both the 2020 and 2021 crashes, who initially blamed faulty brakes, have lost their cases showing that the car's brakes were not to blame. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
5 Best-Selling EVs In The World In 2022
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Hindenburg Research Is Shorting Twitter: 'Musk Holds All The Cards'
Dogecoin Processes 58M DOGE Transaction: Whales Finally Settled Down?
Why Tesla Shares Are Diving Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Global Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com