Tesla Faulty Brakes Accuser Admits Lying About Incident: What's Next?

Last year, an owner of a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle in China protested at an auto show saying their Tesla's brakes were faulty. Although it turned out that the accident was not due to faulty brakes, Tesla received other complaints in China about this issue.

Now as shared by Tesmanian, another owner in China has admitted to lying about having faulty brakes in their Tesla vehicle. One such accident occurred in August 2020 when a Model 3 driven by the owner, Mr. Chen, lost control and crashed. The owner initially blamed Tesla for faulty brakes, but in a new statement the owner was quoted “after the crash, I was upset even though I knew I had pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake.”

The number of legal issues Tesla was facing in China forced the company to open a legal department dedicated to the task of defending the company against these claims. Since forming this legal unit, Tesla has not had to deal with as many claims of faulty brakes. The owners of both the 2020 and 2021 crashes, who initially blamed faulty brakes, have lost their cases showing that the car's brakes were not to blame.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc