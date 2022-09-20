ñol

PepsiCo Ends Pepsi, 7UP production In Russia: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 7:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Beverage giant PepsiCo Inc PEP has stopped production of Pepsi, 7UP, and Mountain Dew in Russia, Reuters reported.
  • The end of the production comes six months after the company halted its sales and production in the country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The supermarkets and retailers in Russia are said to have stocks with July and August production dates.
  • Also Read: Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
  • "All concentrates have subsequently been exhausted in Russia and production has ended," the report cited a PepsiCo spokesperson.
  • The report also noted the company had stopped making concentrates for PepsiCola, Mirinda, 7Up, and Mountain Dew in Russia.
  • Price Action: PEP shares closed higher by 1.05% at $168.73 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

