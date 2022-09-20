PepsiCo Ends Pepsi, 7UP production In Russia: Reuters

by

Beverage giant PepsiCo Inc PEP has stopped production of Pepsi, 7UP, and Mountain Dew in Russia, Reuters reported.

The end of the production comes six months after the company halted its sales and production in the country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The supermarkets and retailers in Russia are said to have stocks with July and August production dates.

"All concentrates have subsequently been exhausted in Russia and production has ended," the report cited a PepsiCo spokesperson.

The report also noted the company had stopped making concentrates for PepsiCola, Mirinda, 7Up, and Mountain Dew in Russia.

Price Action: PEP shares closed higher by 1.05% at $168.73 on Monday.

PEP shares closed higher by 1.05% at $168.73 on Monday.

