ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Team Teases 'Special Treat' For Vietnam

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 21, 2022 5:17 AM | 1 min read
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Team Teases 'Special Treat' For Vietnam

The lead developer behind the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD meme cryptocurrency, Shytoshi Kusama, has promised a 'special treat' for the Shiba Army in Vietnam.

What Happened: Calling out Vietnamese Shiba followers on Twitter, Kusama wrote, "I have a special treat for Vietnam soon. I'll keep you all posted. Just making sure we are present in that region."

The tweet hinted that the project is gearing up to boost its presence in the Southeast Asian nation but Kusama did not elaborate further.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu also onboarded David Kern — a former technical artist at Sony Group Corp's SONY Zipper Interactive — to accelerate its metaverse growth.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Shiba Inu was trading -1.9% lower in the last 24 hours at the press time on Wednesday.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EurasiaShiba InuVietnamAsiaCryptocurrencyNewsGlobalMarkets