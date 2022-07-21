Shiba Inu (SHIB) Team Teases 'Special Treat' For Vietnam

The lead developer behind the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD meme cryptocurrency, Shytoshi Kusama, has promised a 'special treat' for the Shiba Army in Vietnam.

What Happened: Calling out Vietnamese Shiba followers on Twitter, Kusama wrote, "I have a special treat for Vietnam soon. I'll keep you all posted. Just making sure we are present in that region."

The tweet hinted that the project is gearing up to boost its presence in the Southeast Asian nation but Kusama did not elaborate further.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu also onboarded David Kern — a former technical artist at Sony Group Corp's SONY Zipper Interactive — to accelerate its metaverse growth.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Shiba Inu was trading -1.9% lower in the last 24 hours at the press time on Wednesday.