Lead developers of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD metaverse announced the addition of a new advisor to its team.

What Happened: In an update on Twitter, Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama said the metaverse team had brought on David Kern – a former technical artist at Sony Group Corp’s SNEJF Zipper Interactive.

Kusama described the development as a “huge addition” to the Shiba Inu metaverse team.

During his time at Zipper Interactive, Kern created 17 video games. He also served as Technical Director for Technicolor Animation & Games and produced content for AAA game titles.

“We are confident that David’s skills in graphic design, video production, 3D modeling, animation, level building, and production management for games across multiple platforms will be invaluable to the team,” said Shiba Inu in a blog post.

Earlier this year, Shiba Inu debuted its metaverse by raising funds from a virtual land sale. The blockchain initially accepted only Ethereum ETH/USD for purchases but later announced support for its own native token SHIB.

Shiba Inu also introduced a new ecosystem token called TREAT which would serve as the rewards token in the blockchain’s upcoming metaverse.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.000010, gaining 4.4% over the last 24 hours.

Photo via Robert Way on Shutterstock