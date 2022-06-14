ñol

Sequoia Capital Closes Largest India and Southeast Asia Dedicated Fund: Reuters

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 7:15 AM | 1 min read
Sequoia Capital Closes Largest India and Southeast Asia Dedicated Fund: Reuters
  • As Sequoia Capital looks beyond current investment weakness in new companies in Asia, it has raised $2.85 billion to fund Indian and Southeast Asian startups.
  • According to the Reuters report, the fundraising is Sequoia's largest so far for India and Southeast Asia.
  • Money raised included $850 million in Sequoia's first fund dedicated to Southeast Asia. It has invested in Southeast Asian startups since 2015 from a common India fund.
  • The remaining $2 billion has been raised in Indian venture and growth funds.
  • "This fundraise, which comes at a time when markets are starting to cool after a very long bull run, signals our deep commitment to the region," Sequoia said.
  • Funding of Indian startups has slowed since a record $35 billion fundraising last year. Companies have struggled to raise capital and are forced to cut the workforce.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

