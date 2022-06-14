ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 14, 2022 3:53 AM | 1 min read

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President.  

What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of the Russian Museum in St. PetersburgDaily Express reported.

Kabaeva is an Olympic gold-winning rhythmic gymnast and flew to the city ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

See Also: 'Sorry Comrade:' Elon Musk Reacts To British Politician Getting Labeled 'Russian Media' By Twitter

Putin will use the forum in a bid to save the country from crippling economic sanctions imposed by the western nations in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An eyewitness told news outlet Fontanka that when she tried to approach Kabaeva, she was prevented from getting closer by female companions, who may have been plain-clothed bodyguards.

Last week, Kabaeva was seen in Sochi at a gymnastics training camp.

She was recently ousted by the UK, EU, and Canada due to her alleged close personal relationship with Putin amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Putin has always denied having a personal connection to Kabaeva.

Why It Matters: Kabaeva's appearances emerged amid the mounting speculation over Putin's ill health. Various reports have emerged claiming that Putin might be suffering from rapidly progressing cancer.

Read Next: McDonald's Reopens In Russia Under A Different Brand: 'Tasty, And That's It'

Collage via Shutterstock and I3o_ on Flickr

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Alina KabaevaEurasiaVladimir PutinAsiaNewsRumorsPoliticsGlobalMarketsMediaGeneral