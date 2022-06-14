Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President.

What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, Daily Express reported.

Kabaeva is an Olympic gold-winning rhythmic gymnast and flew to the city ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin will use the forum in a bid to save the country from crippling economic sanctions imposed by the western nations in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An eyewitness told news outlet Fontanka that when she tried to approach Kabaeva, she was prevented from getting closer by female companions, who may have been plain-clothed bodyguards.

Last week, Kabaeva was seen in Sochi at a gymnastics training camp.

She was recently ousted by the UK, EU, and Canada due to her alleged close personal relationship with Putin amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Putin has always denied having a personal connection to Kabaeva.

Why It Matters: Kabaeva's appearances emerged amid the mounting speculation over Putin's ill health. Various reports have emerged claiming that Putin might be suffering from rapidly progressing cancer.

