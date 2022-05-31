President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report

A new report indicates that an anonymous Russian intelligence officer claims that President Vladimir Putin is on the verge of losing his eyesight and has a short lifespan as his health condition deteriorates further.

What Happened: According to a Mirror news report, an FSB officer said Putin is suffering from “rapidly progressing cancer” and has been given a maximum of three years to live by doctors.

“We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say. They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening,” the spy told the news outlet.

The report further pointed out that the Russian president's health is in such a bad state that his limbs are 'shaking uncontrollably.'

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov refuted the reports and said there was no sign of any ailment.

Why It Matters: The rumors come as the Russia-Ukraine war drags on for over three months. Some have questioned Putin's motives and state of mind in launching the military invasion. On Monday, the European Union decided to place a ban on all Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

