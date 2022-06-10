ñol

Why Alibaba, Nio, Most Chinese Peers Are Stumbling In Hong Kong Today

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 10, 2022 12:02 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Hang Seng Index down 0.66% amid mostly weak global cues
  • China regulators clear air about report of Beijing's nod for Ant Group IPO
  • Ant also denies report about IPO plan in pipeline

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies were trading mixed in Hong Kong on Friday morning, with major tech names like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA, Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY, and Baidu Inc BIDU trading lower.

Defying the tech trend, JD.com Inc JD was trading marginally higher.

Among electric vehicle stocks, Xpeng Inc XPEV and Li Auto Inc LI traded in the green, while Nio Inc NIO shed 2.50% after paring early losses.

How U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks Are Faring In Hong Kong Today
Stocks Movement (+/-)
Alibaba -0.54%
Tencent -0.56%
Baidu -3.54%
JD.Com 0.80%
Nio -2.50%
Li Auto 4.27%
Xpeng 1.99%

Shares of these Chinese companies ended lower on Thursday on U.S. bourses.

Global Markets Recap: At press time, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was trading 0.66% lower, trimming gains for the week.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average toppled nearly 2%.

Elsewhere, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index gained 0.22%, while Australia's ASX 200 shed 0.82%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 1.41%.

Macro Factors: After a Reuters report claimed Beijing gave an initial nod to revive Ant Group's IPO as the crackdown eased, China's regulator stepped in to clear the air, tempering optimism about policy loosening in the sector.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement that it "has not conducted any assessment or research" for ​​the potential resumption of Ant's offering.

According to the data released by China's Bureau of Statistics, its producer inflation in May rose 6.4%  from a year earlier, in line with expectations. 

Company In News: Ant denied reports about its IPO plan in the pipeline. The Jack Ma-controlled group said: "Under the guidance of regulators, we are focused on steadily moving forward with our rectification work and do not have any plan to initiate an IPO."

Meanwhile, Alibaba and on-demand service platform operator Meituan MPNGY jointly handed out 92% of China's antitrust fines in 2021, up 52 times versus 2020.

Nio issued guidance for the second quarter below analyst estimates.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

