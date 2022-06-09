Charting Nio Stock After Chinese Automaker's Q1 Earnings Print: What's Next?

Nio, Inc NIO gapped down about 8% lower to start the trading session on Thursday after issuing guidance for the second quarter below analyst estimates.

Bulls came in and bought the dip, which caused the stock to rise up and almost completely fill that gap before falling back toward the opening price.

For the first quarter, Nio reported a non-GAAP loss of 13 cents per share, in line with the consensus estimate. The company printed revenues of $1.56 billion, which beat the $1.49-billion estimate.

After dealing with a COVID-19 induced, government-ordered lockdown in April, Nio estimates it will deliver 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles in the second quarter and bring in revenues of between $1.473 billion to $1.591 billion. The revenue estimate comes in far below the analyst estimate of $1.86 billion.

When Nio declined on Thursday, the stock negated the uptrend in which it had been trading since May 12. Although that doesn’t mean the stock will now begin trading in a downtrend, the direction in which Nio is headed has become less clear.

The Nio Chart: Nio’s most recent higher low in its uptrend was printed on Wednesday at $20.45. On Thursday, Nio dropped to the $18.45 level, which caused the stock to print a lower low. When Nio fell, the stock caught support at the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA), and if Nio can remain trading above the area, it’s possible the uptrend could resume.