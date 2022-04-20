Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese electric automakers Nio Inc NIO, Xpeng Inc XPEV rose in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday morning, while Li Auto Inc LI was down.
|Stocks
|Movement (+/-)
|Xpeng Inc
|1.91%
|NIO Inc
|0.19%
|Li Auto Inc
|-0.5%
Stocks of these Tesla Inc. TSLA rivals showed a similar trend in U.S. markets on Tuesday, with Xpeng and Nio ending higher, and Li ending lower.
The Macro Factors: The overall Hang Seng index was trading in the green after a weak start.
The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China continued to roil auto production. But Tesla is restarting its Giga Shanghai factory after it was shuttered for a record duration amid the COVID-19 resurgence in China.
The International Monetary Fund recently downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.
Photo courtesy: Xpeng
