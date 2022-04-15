Shares of US-listed Chinese companies – Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. BABA, JD.Com Inc. JD, Nio Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV, and others — are not trading on Friday in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong market index Hang Seng and other financial markets in mainland China are shut through Friday for public holidays. The country will be commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary on the occasion of Good Friday.

The markets in the US will also remain shut on Friday on the occasion of Good Friday.

How US-listed Chinese Stocks Fared In The Hong Kong Market On Thursday Stock Movement (+/-) Alibaba -3.05% JD.com -0.61% Tencent 0.21% Baidu 1.94% Nio 4.35% Xpeng 5.81% Li Auto 3.57%

The big tech stocks trended mostly up, with the overall index ending Thursday 0.67% higher amid positive cues from the global peers on Thursday. Hong Kong also announced that it would soon start easing social-distancing rules that have been in place for months from April 21, including an extension of dine-in hours for restaurants. It added that people would be permitted to take off their masks when visiting parks and exercising outdoors.

"Cases have dropped from a peak of over 70,000 a day to over 1,000 today; if the ... government still doesn't relax (the restrictions), I think it'll have a big impact on Hong Kong's society and economy," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a local press briefing.