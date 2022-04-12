QQQ
Why Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Are Going Higher In Hong Kong Today

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 12, 2022 12:45 AM | 1 min read

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese electric automakers Nio Inc. NIO and Xpeng Inc. XPEV were trading in the green, while Li Auto Inc. LI struggled in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Chinese EV stocks in Hong Kong today
Stocks  Movement (+/-)
Nio 6.35%
Xpeng 1.4%
Li Auto -0.3%

Macro Factors: The Hang Sang Index continued its downtrend for the second week in a row amid weak global cues. The Shanghai COVID-19 lockdown has disrupted production for electric-vehicle makers such as Tesla Inc TSLA and Nio, potentially hitting their bottom lines.

Company In The News: Despite the restrictions and a warning for a potential hike in prices of its models, shares of Nio were trading on a positive note in the markets today in the wake of sharp increases in input prices, especially the prices of materials that go into batteries.

Meanwhile, XPeng's special P7 Black Label Edition, which it unveiled late last month, is now available for orders, according to CnEVPost.

Photo courtesy: Nio

Posted In: Chinese EV Stockselectric vehiclesEVsAsiaNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas