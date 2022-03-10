 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Nio Fared In Hong Kong Debut, As It Joined Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto On The Bourse
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Nio Fared In Hong Kong Debut, As It Joined Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto On The Bourse

Nio Inc’s (NYSE: NIO) shares soared as much as 12% in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday.

What Happened: Nio stock traded at HK$162 apiece around noon. 

The Chinese electric vehicle maker's U.S. shares closed at $20.17 (HK$157.72) on Wednesday and are down nearly 40% year-to-date.

Shanghai-based Nio earlier this month secured a key approval for a secondary listing in Hong Kong after months of delays due to questions about the company’s user trust holdings.

Nio shares are trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “9866”, in a board lot of 10 shares under the ticker “NIO-SW”. These are fully fungible with their NYSE stock, the company has noted.

See Also: Nio Shares Expected To Begin Trading On March 10 As Key Approval Secured: What You Need To Know

Nio, a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival, had applied for a Hong Kong listing in March last year.

Why It Matters: Nio’s close homegrown rivals Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) had completed their dual-listing in Hong Kong in July and September, respectively. 

The EV maker in September announced plans to sell up to $2 billion of American depositary shares in an at-the-market offering.

Price Action: Nio's U.S. shares closed 13% higher at $20.17 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Alibaba, EV Stocks Snap Losing Streak In Hong Kong Today; Tesla Rival Nio Surges On Debut — What's Driving The Rebound?
Nio Bounces Off Bottom Ahead Of Thursday's Hong Kong Listing: What Investors Should Know
A Technical Look At The Nio Chart: Where Is The Stock Heading In The Next Few Weeks?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Alibaba, Tech Peers Drag Hong Kong Shares Down For Fourth Day — What's Fraying Investor Nerves?
Tesla Weathers Industrywide Weakness In China: Breaking Down February EV Sales Performance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Electric VehicleAsia News Events Markets Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com