Nio Shares Expected To Begin Trading On March 10 As Key Approval Secured: What You Need To Know
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2022 10:03pm   Comments
U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) said on Sunday it has secured a key approval for a secondary listing in Hong Kong after months of delays due to questions about the company’s user trust holdings.

What Happened: The Shanghai-based Nio said it has received a letter of in-principle approval from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) to list its Class A ordinary shares valued at $0.00025 a share on its Main Board.

Nio’s American depositary shares (ADS), each representing one share, would continue to be primarily listed and trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Shares in Hong Kong are expected to begin trading in lots of 10 shares on March 10, under the stock code “9866” and would be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are acting as joint sponsors for the proposed secondary SEHK listing.

Why It Matters: Nio had reportedly applied for a Hong Kong listing in March last year.

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival had in September announced plans to sell up to $2 billion of American depositary shares in an at-the-market offering.

Nio’s local rivals Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) had last year completed their dual-listing in Hong Kong in July and September, respectively. 

Nio is scheduled to report monthly delivery numbers on Tuesday.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 1.3% lower at $20.9 a share on Friday. The stock is down 37.4% so far this year.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

