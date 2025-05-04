Apple Braces For $900 Million Tariff Impact, Tim Cook Discusses Potential iPhone Manufacturing Shift To US With Lutnick And More: This Week In Appleverse

The week was a whirlwind for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a series of news stories that painted a mixed picture for the tech giant. From tariff impacts to potential manufacturing shifts, easing App Store rules, and AI-enabled iPhone sales, the company made headlines on multiple fronts.

Apple Braces for $900 Million Tariff Impact – During the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings call, CEO Tim Cook revealed that Apple is anticipating a $900 million cost impact in the June quarter due to tariffs. Cook also stated that the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. during this period will be manufactured in India, with Vietnam serving as the production hub for most iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods sold in the U.S. Read the full article here.

Tim Cook Discusses Potential iPhone Manufacturing Shift to the U.S. – In a conversation with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Cook reportedly identified a key factor that could lead to iPhone manufacturing moving to the United States. Read the full article here.

See Also: ‘We’re Spending $1,541 Eating Out And $956 On Groceries A Month,’ Says One Couple. Now They’re Wondering, Is That Normal?

Apple Ordered to Ease App Store Rules – Following a U.S. court ruling against Apple’s anti-steering practices, Epic Games, backed by Tencent Holdings, proposed a peace deal. The deal involves Epic Games returning Fortnite to the App Store if Apple stops collecting commissions on purchases made outside its App Store and ceases blocking developers from linking to alternative payment methods. Read the full article here.

Apple Executive Accused of Lying Under Oath – U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers accused Apple and one of its top executives of deliberately evading a 2021 injunction meant to curb the company’s control over App Store payments. Rogers stated that Apple’s vice president of Finance, Alex Roman, “outright lied under oath” about when the company decided to impose a 27% commission on certain web-based purchases made through iPhone apps. Read the full article here.

AI-Enabled iPhone Sales Surge Despite Siri Struggles – Despite facing scrutiny over delays in rolling out key Apple Intelligence and Siri features, CEO Tim Cook stated that the company’s AI-powered iPhones are already giving Apple a noticeable sales edge. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady As Bulls Eye Further Gains – Benzinga

Photo Courtesy: hanohiki via Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Navdeep Yadav.