April 14, 2025 10:08 PM 1 min read

US Stock Futures Slip As Investors Brace Themselves For Netflix, AmEx Earnings This Week — Nikkei Up On Strong Sentiment

Follow
Comments

After two days of back-to-back gains in the spot market, U.S. stock futures had a choppy session Monday night as investors await earnings reports from multiple prominent companies.

The S&P 500 Futures are down 0.17% at 5,431, followed by Nasdaq Futures at 18,903 down 0.17%, and finally, Dow Jones Futures are down 0.18% at 40,666, at the time of writing this.

Asian markets opened higher, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 up 1.16% or 393 points in early morning trade, driven by tech, automotive, and export-linked stocks, aided by strong positive sentiments from a rebound in global equity markets.

See More: Tariff Fears Pose ‘Material Risks’ To US And Global Economies, Goldman Sachs CEO Warns

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded from its multi-year lows on Monday night, up 0.24% at 99.88, after reaching a high of 99.67 during the day.

Despite the relief to the electronics and semiconductors industries by the U.S. Government by announcing an exemption for reciprocal tariffs, markets remain under the grip of uncertainty, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announcing on Sunday that this reprieve might only be temporary.

Markets are also on the edge with several big names set to announce their earnings this week, such as Bank of America Corp. BAC, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Citigroup Inc. C, American Express Co. AXP, and Netflix Inc. NFLX, among several others.

Photo Courtesy: Gumbariya On Shutterstock.com

Read More:

AXP Logo
AXPAmerican Express Co
$255.371.69%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.91
Growth
61.26
Quality
72.26
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$36.852.50%
C Logo
CCitigroup Inc
$63.493.01%
JNJ Logo
JNJJohnson & Johnson
$153.791.36%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$943.502.75%
Got Questions? Ask
How will Netflix earnings impact tech stocks?
Which financial companies could benefit from AmEx results?
What opportunities arise from Bank of America's report?
Are export-linked stocks set for growth post-earnings?
How might Nikkei 225 influence U.S. stock trends?
Which semiconductor firms could gain from tariff reprieve?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MarketsDow JonesDXYNASDAQNikkei 225S&P 500us dollar index

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved