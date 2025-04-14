US Stock Futures Slip As Investors Brace Themselves For Netflix, AmEx Earnings This Week — Nikkei Up On Strong Sentiment

After two days of back-to-back gains in the spot market, U.S. stock futures had a choppy session Monday night as investors await earnings reports from multiple prominent companies.

The S&P 500 Futures are down 0.17% at 5,431, followed by Nasdaq Futures at 18,903 down 0.17%, and finally, Dow Jones Futures are down 0.18% at 40,666, at the time of writing this.

Asian markets opened higher, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 up 1.16% or 393 points in early morning trade, driven by tech, automotive, and export-linked stocks, aided by strong positive sentiments from a rebound in global equity markets.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded from its multi-year lows on Monday night, up 0.24% at 99.88, after reaching a high of 99.67 during the day.

Despite the relief to the electronics and semiconductors industries by the U.S. Government by announcing an exemption for reciprocal tariffs, markets remain under the grip of uncertainty, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announcing on Sunday that this reprieve might only be temporary.

Markets are also on the edge with several big names set to announce their earnings this week, such as Bank of America Corp. BAC, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Citigroup Inc. C, American Express Co. AXP, and Netflix Inc. NFLX, among several others.

