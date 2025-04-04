Trump Ends De Minimis Exemptions: Shopify, BigCommerce And Lightspeed Face New Headwinds

While most discussions on trade and tariffs center around manufacturing and merchandise, software and service providers can be just as vulnerable.

According to analysts, e-commerce software vendors and platforms such as Shopify Inc. SHOP, Bigcommerce Holdings Inc. BIGC, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD are now the ‘most exposed’ due to recent events.

What Happened: On Wednesday, President Donald Trump closed the De Minimis exemption for China and Hong Kong, which allowed low-value imports worth less than $800 to enter the United States duty-free.

This order is set to go into effect on May 2, 2025, with the President blaming deceptive practices used by Chinese shipping companies, along with the rise of fentanyl coming from China, for the decision.

According to analysts at Bank of America BAC, this is a major setback for e-commerce platforms such as Shopify and Bigcommerce. Duties imposed on the merchandise flowing through their platforms will certainly impact volumes, affecting their revenue models, as reported by Investing.com

The analysts stated that with intensifying competition in the e-commerce space, passing the higher costs to consumers is no longer an option. On the other hand, enterprise software firms are better insulated from this impact, given their focus on domestic clients, and less reliance on global trade.

Why It Matters: Every day, 4 million de minimis shipments from China are processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection before being allowed into the country duty-free. Now, they will be charged either 30% of their value, or $25 per item, going up to $50 per item on June 1st, according to the White House fact sheet.

Company Yesterday Year-To-Date 52-Week High / Low Shopify SHOP -18.24% -23.47% $48.56 – $129.38 Bigcommerce Holdings ( NASDAQ: BIGC -5.17% -9.39% $5.12 – $8.56 Lightspeed Commerce LSPD -10.94% -48.96% $11.54 – $26.60 e-Commerce stocks got crushed yesterday and have been under pressure throughout this year.

