Allegations of Inflated Prescription Drug Costs Spark Employee Lawsuit Against JPMorgan

A lawsuit has been lodged against JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM by its employees, who claim that the company’s prescription drug plan, overseen by CVS Health Corp. CVS, consented to pay exorbitant prices for medications.

What Happened: According to a report, the lawsuit alleges that JPMorgan mishandled health benefits. One example cited in the case shows the plan paying over $6,000 for a multiple sclerosis drug that could be purchased for approximately $30 at retail pharmacies.

The plaintiffs, which include one current and two former employees, contend that this “systematic mismanagement” resulted in “grossly inflated” medication costs for those enrolled in the plan.

According to the report by Bloomberg, this lawsuit is part of an emerging pattern of similar cases against major employers such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Wells Fargo & Co. WFC.

These cases are examining the role of employers in the escalating healthcare costs in the US and the profits of pharmacy benefit managers like CVS.

The lawsuit alleges that JPMorgan breached its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which regulates large employers’ benefit plans. The case also highlights instances where JPMorgan’s plan from CVS Health had significantly higher prices than what patients would pay without insurance.

As of now, JPMorgan has not responded to requests for comment, and a CVS spokesperson declined to comment. The case, Seth Stern et al v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al, 25-cv-02097, has been filed in the Southern District of New York.

Why It Matters: This lawsuit underscores the ongoing debate about the role of employers and pharmacy benefit managers in the rising costs of healthcare in the US.

The outcome of this case could potentially influence how other companies manage their employee health benefits, particularly in relation to prescription drug costs.

It also raises questions about the transparency and fairness of pricing in the pharmaceutical industry.

