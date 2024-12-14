Stock Market Predictions for 2025: A Mixed Bag Of Expectations

The predictions for Wall Street’s 2025 stock market outlooks have been released, offering a range of expectations from modest gains to potential recessions. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have shown remarkable growth since 2022, but the future remains uncertain.
What Happened: According to a report, the average 2025 year-end price target for the S&P 500 is 6,539, suggesting a potential increase of approximately 8% from present levels. However, these predictions vary significantly.
BCA Research strategist Peter Berezin foresees a 2025 recession, resulting in a 26% drop in the S&P 500. He attributes this to an expected global economic slowdown and a potential global trade war triggered by the incoming Trump administration.
Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel, cautions about an impending correction of 10%-15% due to extreme stock market valuations.
On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GS predicts an 11% rise in corporate profits, driven by a 2.5% annualized growth in the US economy and a 5% increase in corporate revenues, reports the Market Insider.
Morgan Stanley MS CIO Mike Wilson encourages investors to maintain a bullish stance on stocks in 2025, citing potential interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of deregulation under the Trump administration.
Also Read: Goldman Sachs Economist: Weight-Loss Drugs Could Be Key To US Economic Growth
JPMorgan JPM has transitioned from bear to bull in its 2025 outlook, increasing its year-end price target to 6,500 due to an expanding business cycle and continued earnings growth. UBS UBS also predicts an upward trend in the stock market in 2025, setting a 6,600 price target for the S&P 500.
However, Ned Davis Research cautions of potential threats to the bull market later in the year, while Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian expects more subdued gains spread across sectors.
Despite the varied predictions, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about the stock market’s prospects in 2025.
Here's an in-depth look at Wall Street's outlook for the stock market in the year ahead, according to the Insider.
S&P 500 price targets, Projected level for end-of-year 2025:
Oppenheimer 7,100
Wells Fargo 7,007
Deutsche Bank 7,000
Yardeni Research 7,000
DataTrek Research 6,840
Societe Generale 6,750
BMO 6,700
Bank of America 6,666
Fundstrat 6,600
Barclays 6,600
RBC 6,600
Ned Davis Research 6,600
CFRA 6,585
Morgan Stanley 6,500
Goldman Sachs 6,500
JPMorgan 6,500
Citi 6,500
UBS 6,400
Stifel 5,500
BCA Research 4,450
Read Next
Impending Recession? US Consumer Spending Shows Worrying Signs
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.