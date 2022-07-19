YALL Gotta Be Kidding Me - New 'God Bless America' ETF May Hit Markets Soon

A new exchange-traded fund (ETF) called "God Bless America," proposed ticker is YALL, was filed on July 12 with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). YALL stands to be an anti-environmental, social justice, equitable governance (ESG) ETF.

It will track the stock market but will screen out companies that emphasize political activism, social agendas or make statements about hot-button political topics.

For an ETF attempting to be apolitical, it is the most political ETF conceivable. While you can derive your own opinions on the matter, it will be interesting to see if there is truth to the adage “go woke, go broke.” Investors on both sides will be watching closely.

The two U.S. investment firms planning to launch the fund are Toroso Investments (advisor) and Curran Financial Partners (sub-advisor). Pending approval from the SEC, YALL will invest in a portfolio of 30 to 40 companies with a market cap of at least $1 billion. The ETF will invest across 11 sectors — energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology, real estate, communication services and utilities.

Only time will tell if the anti-woke endeavor will get approved, be profitable or turn into the first meme ETF — unless you count AdvisorShares Vice ETF VICE. What can be extrapolated from the filing, however, is that polarization sells. It exists in the media and in politics, and economics is no exception.

If you’re interested in less politically aligned investment opportunities, consider:

Real Estate: The real estate umbrella shelters plenty of opportunities. Here are a few to get started.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anybody to have partial ownership or a stake in real estate and development projects, without fronting the project themselves. Consider Public Storage PSA, a REIT whose focus is self-storage facilities. Americans can’t help themselves and continue to buy things they have trouble storing. Additionally, the housing market may lead some homeowners to downsize, so the storage industry feels like a safe bet.

Another REIT to consider is Stag Industrial Inc. STAG. STAG has a dividend yield of about 4.5%, and its model focuses on the acquisition of single-tenant industrial properties. With a focus on warehouse and distribution buildings, STAG could capitalize on the rising popularity of startup e-commerce shops and the necessary distribution associated.

Looking for ways to boost your returns? Check out Benzinga's coverage on Alternative Real Estate Investments:

Or browse current investment options based on your criteria with Benzinga’s Offering Screener.

Dividend Stocks: The beauty of dividend-paying stocks is that you get paid to own them, regardless of how the market is performing in terms of stock prices. In fact, the majority of the stocks that Warren Buffett owns through Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-B) are dividend stocks.

Of course, some stocks pay a much higher dividend than others. One of the most popular high-dividend stocks is Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM. At its current price, the stock has a yield of nearly 4%.

Image by Sean Locke Photography on Shutterstock