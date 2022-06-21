ñol

How Fundrise's Flagship Real Estate Fund Is Beating The Stock Market

by Kevin Vandenboss, Benzinga Editor 
June 21, 2022 1:58 PM | 2 min read

Fundrise is delivering powerful performance for retail investors with its low-minimum investment Flagship Real Estate Fund

The real estate investment platform Fundrise launched its Flagship Real Estate Interval Fund in January 2021, just in time to take advantage of the massive growth in its target asset types: single-family rentals, multifamily and industrial properties.

The fund posted a 29.35% return in 2021, even outpacing the S&P 500’s bull run that resulted in a 28.71% total return for the year. Perhaps more impressive, however, is the 5.7% increase in reported net asset value (NAV) so far in 2022 compared to the S&P 500’s year-to-date loss of approximately 21%.

The Flagship Real Estate Interval Fund is one of many Fundrise-sponsored real estate funds which, combined, have attracted over 300,000 retail investors since the platform’s inception in 2014 and accumulated over $2.8 billion in net assets under management.

The platform offers several investment options that are available to both accredited and non-accredited investors:
 

Starter

Simple experience with low minimum investment

$10

Basic

Access to Fundrise IRA and Fundrise IPO

$1,000

Core

Access to non-registered products and customized portfolio strategy

$5,000

Advanced

Access to advanced investment strategies with higher potential returns

$10,000

Premium

Available to accredited investors only - provides access to accredited-only offerings

$100,000

How is The Flagship Real Estate Fund Beating The Stock Market?

One of the primary reasons for this fund’s outperformance is that real estate has little correlation with the stock market. Shares prices are based on the actual value of the assets instead of the market sentiment on any given day.

With that said, not all real estate investments are delivering such strong performance right now. Fundrise has been very strategic with its investments, choosing markets and property types that are poised for strong growth over the next several years

Fundrise Historical Returns

The platform has posted positive returns for 21 consecutive quarters, with annual returns ranging from 7.31% to 22.99% across all of its funds since 2017, and an average income return of 5.42%.

Posted In: Alternative investmentsFundriseoffering announcementreal estate crowdfundingreal estate investingReal Estate